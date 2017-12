Dec 28 (Reuters) - Panasialum Holdings Co Ltd:

* CO THROUGH UNITS,PURCHASERS & SHAO ENTER DEAL; LUMYHK & LUMYSH​ TO PURCHASE OPNY SALE SHARES AND OPAD SALE SHARES FOR RMB20 MILLION

* ‍GROUP WILL RECORD AN ESTIMATED LOSS OF RMB14 MILLION BEFORE TAX AND CONSIDERATION OF OTHER TRANSACTION COSTS AS A RESULT OF DISPOSAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: