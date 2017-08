July 10 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* PANASONIC AVIONICS PARTNERS WITH HUNTER AND EUTELSAT TO BOOST IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY CAPACITY OVER CANADA‍​

* EXPANSION OF THEIR MULTI-TRANSPONDER CONTRACT ON THE EUTELSAT 115 WEST B SATELLITE Source text: bit.ly/2u8COag Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)