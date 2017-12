Dec 22 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp :

* Says it plans to transfer shares in a certain wholly owned subsidiary as well as related long-term loans receivables to an interim holding company which will be set up on April 2, 2018

* New interim holding company will be mainly engaged in investment and collection management for group companies in Japan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SzLDdz

