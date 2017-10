Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc-

* Pandora announces appointment of Roger Lynch as chief executive officer

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍michael Lynton, chairman of Snap Inc., also joins board​

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍roger Lynch has been appointed ceo and president at pandora​

* Pandora media inc - ‍naveen Chopra, who has served as pandora's interim ceo since June 2017, will continue in his role as chief financial officer​