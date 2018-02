Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA MEDIA - BUILT A PREMIUM MARKETPLACE TO ALLOW ADVERTISERS TO BUY ITS AUDIO INVENTORY PROGRAMMATICALLY ACROSS MOBILE AND DESKTOP

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - PILOT PROGRAM IS LAUNCHING WITH VOLKSWAGEN AND WILL EXPAND TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL ADVERTISERS AND PARTNERS IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: