Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc-

* Pandora Media-‍roger J. Lynch to receive annual base salary of $650,000, to be eligible for annual target bonus equal to 100% of his base salary​

* Pandora Media-‍lynch's offer letter also provides for grant of rsu valued at $3.3 million with a four-year service-based vesting period