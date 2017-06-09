FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pandora says Eventbrite to buy Ticketfly business for $200 mln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 9, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora says Eventbrite to buy Ticketfly business for $200 mln

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora strengthens balance sheet and sharpens focus on core priorities

* Pandora Media Inc says announces strategic investment from siriusxm and sale of Ticketfly strategic review complete

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍its sale of Ticketfly to eventbrite for $200 million​

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍company is reiterating and affirming financial guidance provided on Q1 conference call on May 8, 2017​

* Pandora Media Inc - reiterated that it expects full-year revenue in range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion

* Pandora Media Inc - Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $360 million to $375 million

* Pandora -Pandora and Eventbrite expect to enter into a commercial agreement that allows Pandora to substantially broaden scale of its ticketing opportunities

* Pandora Media-‍eventbrite to buy pandora's ticketfly business for $200 million, funded through $150 million cash and a $50 million note payable to pandora​

* Pandora Media Inc - q2 adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of $65 million to $50 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $369.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.