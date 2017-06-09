BRIEF-Pandora says Eventbrite to buy Ticketfly business for $200 mln

June 9 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora strengthens balance sheet and sharpens focus on core priorities

* Pandora Media Inc says announces strategic investment from siriusxm and sale of Ticketfly strategic review complete

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍its sale of Ticketfly to eventbrite for $200 million​

* Pandora Media Inc - ‍company is reiterating and affirming financial guidance provided on Q1 conference call on May 8, 2017​

* Pandora Media Inc - reiterated that it expects full-year revenue in range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion

* Pandora Media Inc - Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $360 million to $375 million

* Pandora -Pandora and Eventbrite expect to enter into a commercial agreement that allows Pandora to substantially broaden scale of its ticketing opportunities

* Pandora Media-‍eventbrite to buy pandora's ticketfly business for $200 million, funded through $150 million cash and a $50 million note payable to pandora​

* Pandora Media Inc - q2 adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of $65 million to $50 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $369.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S