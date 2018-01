Jan 16 (Reuters) - PANDORA SAYS:

* SEES 2018 FINANCIALS IN LINE WITH 5 YEAR STRATEGY AMBITION; 7-10% GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY, AROUND 35 PERCENT EBITDA MARGIN

* TO LAUNCH NEW “SHINE” CONCEPT IN SPRING 2018; TO MAKE GOLD AFFORDABLE

* TO ACQUIRE 75-150 CONCEPT STORES IN 2018 FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen)