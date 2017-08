BRIEF-Pandox acquires Hilton London Heathrow Airport for GBP 80 mln

July 17 (Reuters) - PANDOX AB:

* PANDOX AB (PUBL) ACQUIRES HILTON LONDON HEATHROW AIRPORT FOR MGBP 80

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO MGBP 80, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY MSEK 865, AND IS FINANCED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q3 2017

* FOR 2017 HOTEL IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE EQUIVALENT OF APPROXIMATELY MSEK 50 IN RENTAL INCOME AND MSEK 48 IN NET OPERATING INCOME, ON AN ANNUALISED BASIS

* ACQUISITION OF HOTEL PROPERTY IS MADE BY ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A COMPANY OWNED BY AN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF MGBP 80