Nov 21 (Reuters) - PANDOX AB:

* PANDOX AB (PUBL) IS EVALUATING THE POSSIBILITIES FOR A MAJOR ACQUISITION

* ‍ACQUISITION CONCERNS A HOTEL PORTFOLIO FOCUSED ON LARGER CITIES IN GREAT BRITAIN AND REPUBLIC OF IRELAND​

* ‍CURRENT NEGOTIATIONS MAY NOT NECESSARILY LEAD TO AN AGREEMENT​

* IT IS NOT CERTAIN THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED​