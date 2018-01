Jan 8 (Reuters) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd:

* PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING ‍​

* PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD -IN ADDITION, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS MAY SELL UP TO 34.6 MILLION OF CO'S COMMON SHARES‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Fi0ifk) Further company coverage: