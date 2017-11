Nov 8 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc:

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc announces fiscal year end 2017 reserves update

* Panhandle Oil And Gas - ‍co’s estimated total proved reserves at Sept 30, 2017, increased 36pct to 168.6 bcfe from 124.0 BCFE reported for Sept 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: