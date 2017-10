Oct 13 (Reuters) - PANTAFLIX AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PANTAFLIX AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS OF CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNT TO ABOUT EUR 18.5 MILLION​

* ‍WILL USE PROCEEDS OF ISSUE FOR FUNDING OF GROWTH​