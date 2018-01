Jan 29 (Reuters) - Panthera Resources Plc:

* SIGNIFICANT STEP TOWARDS GRANT OF BHUKIA PL

* ‍PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE A SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTION TO ITS PENDING COURT ACTIONS FOR COMPANY‘S FLAGSHIP BHUKIA (70%) PROJECT IN RAJASTHAN, INDIA​

* JV HAS WITHDRAWN ALL FOUR OUTSTANDING PETITIONS

* COURT ALSO GAVE JV LIBERTY TO REFILE AND APPROACH COURT WITH FRESH CAUSE IF DECISION OF GOR IS UNFAVOURABLE

* ‍DEPARTMENT OF MINES, GOR, JV WAS ASSURED THAT GOR WOULD PROCESS PL APPLICATION, SUBMIT IT TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA FOR APPROVAL ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: