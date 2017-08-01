FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Papa John's Q2 earnings per share $0.65
August 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Papa John’s Q2 earnings per share $0.65

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc:

* Papa John’s announces second quarter 2017 results and increased share repurchase authorization

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍system-wide comparable sales increases of 1.4 pct for North America and 3.9 pct for international​

* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 net global new unit growth 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct

* Papa John's International Inc- ‍reaffirmed all of remaining 2017 outlook ​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa John's International - board has authorized a $500 million increase in company's share repurchase authorization

* Papa John's International - plans to enter into new debt facilities to finance increased capital return program

* Papa John's International - expects to repurchase full amount of increased authorization within approximately 12-18 months of date of the announcement

* Qtrly total revenue $434.8 million versus about $423 mln‍​

* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

