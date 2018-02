BRIEF-Papa John’s Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.65

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc:

* PAPA JOHN’S ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.4 PERCENT TO $467.6 MILLION

* ‍SYSTEM-WIDE NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 3.9% FOR Q4​

* SAYS ‍INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 2.6% FOR Q4 AND 4.4% FOR FULL YEAR​

* EPS WILL INCREASE $0.05 TO $0.10 DUE TO SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018‍​

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $2.40 TO $2.60 IN COMPARISON TO THE $2.83 2017 GAAP EPS.

* SEES 2018 NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES OF NEGATIVE 3% TO FLAT

* SEES 2018 INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.0% - 5.0%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $465.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: