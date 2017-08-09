FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.37

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy’S Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $29.1 million versus $29.9 million

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.3 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in mid-to-low single digits

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic franchise new store openings of around 40 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

