FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.37
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy’S Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $29.1 million versus $29.9 million

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.3 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in mid-to-low single digits

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic franchise new store openings of around 40 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.