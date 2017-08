June 8 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- announced national delivery service through Grubhub

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- nine company-owned stores in colorado and denver area launched with delivery service through Grubhub in late may

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- an additional 17 franchisee-owned stores will be added over next two weeks