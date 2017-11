Nov 8 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc;

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $26.8 million versus $28.5 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - ‍sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of at least $19 million​