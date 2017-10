Oct 6 (Reuters) - PAPILLY AB (PUBL)

* ENTERS INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH A&R BUSINESS CONSULTANTS​

* ‍AGREEMENT MEANS THAT A&R WILL PROCESS COMPANIES WITH UP TO 50 EMPLOYEES AROUND THE COUNTRY AND OFFER PAPILLY'S DIGITAL PROGRAMS