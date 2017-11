Nov 14 (Reuters) - PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL):

* ‍Q3 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 52.9 (54.6) MILLION​

* ‍Q3 REVENUES AMOUNTED TO SEK 180.7 (127.2) MILLION​

* Q3 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 40.6 (42.3) MILLION​