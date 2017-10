Sept 29 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking Group Plc

* ‍PARAGON HAS BOUGHT BACK 3,609,860 SHARES FOR A TOTAL COST OF 15 MILLION STG (EXCLUDING EXPENSES)​

* ‍BRINGS TOTAL COST OF SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER BUY-BACK PROGRAMME (EXCLUDING EXPENSES) SINCE ITS ANNOUNCEMENT IN 2014 TO 165 MILLION STG​

* ‍COST OF PROGRAMME TO DATE INCLUDING EXPENSES IS 165.3 MILLION STG​