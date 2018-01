BRIEF-Paragon Banking Says Q1 2018 Buy-To-Let Investments ‍342.9​ Mln Pounds

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking Group Plc:

* Q1 2018 BUY-TO-LET INVESTMENTS ‍342.9​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 185.2 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR-AGO

* ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO SEE GOOD PROGRESS IN EACH OF ITS BUSINESS LINES AND CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍UNAUDITED CET1 RATIO OF 15.6% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍“OUR DISCIPLINE OVER PRICING AND RISK IN A HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKET RESULTED IN NO NEW DEALS COMPLETING FOR IDEM CAPITAL DURING QUARTER”​

* QTRLY ‍NEW LENDING UP 65% COMPARED TO Q1 2017 AT £469.8 MILLION​