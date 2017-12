Dec 1 (Reuters) - Paragon Care Ltd:

* PARAGON CARE LTD - ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE IMMUNOHAEMATOLOGY BUSINESS UNIT FROM SEQIRUS​

* PARAGON CARE LTD - ‍PARAGON CARE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE IMMUNOHAEMATOLOGY BUSINESS UNIT OF SEQIRUS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $8.5 MILLION​

* PARAGON CARE LTD - ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE MODESTLY FY18 EPS ACCRETIVE​