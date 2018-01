Jan 29 (Reuters) - Paragon AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG EXPECTING A MORE THAN 40 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUE TO AROUND EUR 175 MILLION FOR 2018

* GROUP SALES INCREASE BY AROUND 20 PERCENT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 124 MILLION IN 2017 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 102.8 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FOR 2017 EXPECTED WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 9.0 TO 9.5 PERCENT

* EBIT MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 9 PERCENT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)