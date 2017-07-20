FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
July 20, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore comments on chapter 11 filings related to Prospector Offshore

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Paragon Offshore limited comments on chapter 11 filings related to Prospector Offshore

* Paragon Offshore Plc says during these proceedings, rigs will continue to be operated by new Paragon under management agreement

* Paragon Offshore - on July 18, New paragon announced that successfully completed its corporate and financial reorganization and emerged from bankruptcy

* Paragon Offshore Plc - New Paragon announced that it had successfully completed its corporate and financial reorganization and emerged from bankruptcy​

* Paragon Offshore - ‍prospector Group members remain direct and indirect subsidiaries of Old Paragon​

* Paragon Offshore Plc - New Paragon agreed to continue to procure provision of management services to Prospector Group while prospector group remains held by Old Paragon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

