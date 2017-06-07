FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan
June 7, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring plan

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon is planning for its emergence from chapter 11 in early july

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍in confirming plan, bankruptcy court overruled all objections raised at confirmation​

* Paragon Offshore - ‍under consensual plan, co's existing equity will be deemed worthless

* Paragon Offshore-bankruptcy court approved co's consensual plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code that co announced on may 2

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍under consensual plan, company's secured creditors and unsecured bondholders will receive equity in a new reorganized parent co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

