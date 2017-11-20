FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paragon Partners raises $120 mln for Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I
November 20, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Paragon Partners raises $120 mln for Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Paragon Partners :‍

* Completion of fund-raising for private equity fund Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I

* Secures commitments of about $120 million for Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I from domestic and global investors​ Source text - Paragon Partners announced the successful completion of fund-raising for its maiden private equity fund, Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I, securing commitments of approximately $120 million from a diverse mix of domestic and global investors. PPGF-I’s limited partners include a large sovereign wealth fund, a development financial institution, funds of funds, insurance companies, family offices and HNIs.

