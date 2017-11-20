BRIEF-Paragon Partners raises $120 mln for Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Paragon Partners :‍

* Secures commitments of about $120 million for Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I from domestic and global investors​ Source text - Paragon Partners announced the successful completion of fund-raising for its maiden private equity fund, Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I, securing commitments of approximately $120 million from a diverse mix of domestic and global investors. PPGF-I’s limited partners include a large sovereign wealth fund, a development financial institution, funds of funds, insurance companies, family offices and HNIs.