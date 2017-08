July 14 (Reuters) - Paramount Communications Ltd

* Approves early redemption of 765,000 outstanding 0.00% non-convertible redeemable preference shares at INR 121.25/NCRPS out of fresh issue of shares

* Says approves issue of up to 20 million shares of co to existing NCRPS holders