Jan 16 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc:

* PARAMOUNT EXTENDS AND EXPANDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* PARAMOUNT GROUP - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, PARAMOUNT GROUP OPERATING PARTNERSHIP LP, EXTENDED ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM NOV 2018 TO JAN 2022

* PARAMOUNT GROUP INC - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP INCREASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY CAPACITY TO $1.0 BILLION FROM $800.0 MILLION