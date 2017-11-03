BRIEF-Paramount Pictures and Hasbro teams up to produce content

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc
* Paramount Pictures and Hasbro to produce and distribute live action and animated content under five year exclusive relationship
* Hasbro Inc - co, Paramount Pictures will be teaming up to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories
* Hasbro Inc - terms of relationship are not being disclosed
* Hasbro Inc - Paramount and Hasbro will also collaborate on television programming
* Hasbro Inc - companies will collaborate on live action and animated films