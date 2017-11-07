BRIEF-Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Pictures:

* Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍paramount Pictures and Huahua Media have mutually agreed to end their slate financing agreement​

* Paramount Pictures - Viacom expects negative net impact of $59 million in Q4 in connection with termination of huahua agreement​

* Paramount Pictures​- ‍Paramount secured series of individual agreements with financing partners, including Hasbro, Skydance Media and Sega, among others

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍Paramount Pictures, Huahua Media ended slate financing agreement following recent changes to chinese foreign investment policies​

* ‍Paramount Pictures - Paramount maintains relationship with Huahua and “looks forward to exploring opportunities to work together in future​”

* Paramount-Individual agreements ‍that will provide committed or expected financing for about 25% production costs of studio's film slate for 2018,2019