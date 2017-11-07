FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 10:43 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Pictures:

* Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍paramount Pictures and Huahua Media have mutually agreed to end their slate financing agreement​

* Paramount Pictures - Viacom expects negative net impact of $59 million in Q4 in connection with termination of huahua agreement​

* Paramount Pictures​- ‍Paramount secured series of individual agreements with financing partners, including Hasbro, Skydance Media and Sega, among others

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍Paramount Pictures, Huahua Media ended slate financing agreement following recent changes to chinese foreign investment policies​

* ‍Paramount Pictures - Paramount maintains relationship with Huahua and “looks forward to exploring opportunities to work together in future​”

* Paramount-Individual agreements ‍that will provide committed or expected financing for about 25% production costs of studio’s film slate for 2018,2019 ​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.