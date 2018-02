Feb 15 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc:

* PARAMOUNT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.92 TO $0.96

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.20

* PARAMOUNT GROUP QTRLY ‍CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.22​

* SAYS COMPANY ESTIMATES 2018 CORE FFO TO BE BETWEEN $0.92 AND $0.96 PER DILUTED SHARE.