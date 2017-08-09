FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
August 9, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue c$45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$53.9 million

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍sales volumes averaged approximately 22,000 boe/d in June and 27,000 boe/d in July​

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.33

* Qtrly net income per share $0.42

* Paramount Resources - ‍sales volumes in August 2017 will be impacted by scheduled outages at third-party facility and third-party natural gas pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

