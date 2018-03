March 8 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd:

* REPORTS 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS; FOURTH QUARTER SALES VOLUMES AVERAGE 95,412 BOE/D

* 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET REMAINS AT $600 MILLION

* SALES VOLUMES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 100,000 BOE/D WITH A 40 PERCENT LIQUIDS WEIGHTING

* OPERATING COSTS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY $10.00 PER BOE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROVED RESERVES AT DEC. 31, 2017 TOTALLED 375.8 MMBOE VERSUS 59.6 MMBOE IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: