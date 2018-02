BRIEF-Paref Triple NAV At Dec. 31 At EUR 95.7 Per Share

Feb 14 (Reuters) - PAREF SA:

* PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF €3 PER SHARE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017‍​

* FOR FY 2017: TRIPLE NET NAV AT €95.7 PER SHARE (+11%)

* FY NET RESULT OF EUR 8.3 MN (-20%)

* FOR FY 2017: NET RENTAL INCOME OF €8.3 MN VERSUS €8.7 MN IN 2016 (-4%)

* FOR FY 2017: LOAN TO VALUE AT A HISTORICAL LOW OF 23% VERSUS 36% (-13 POINTS)

* PAREF’S OWN FY PORTFOLIO STANDS AT €107 MN

* FY CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET TO GROSS SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 86 % IN 2017

* AIMS AT IMPLEMENTING DISTRIBUTION POLICY REPRESENTING BETWEEN 65% AND 75% OF RECURRING RESULT OVER NEXT YRS