BRIEF-Parex Resources - ‍Production For Q4 2017 Averaged 39,007 BOE/D​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ‍IN 2017, PRODUCTION PER SHARE ON DEBT ADJUSTED BASIS, GREW 21%, 2P RESERVES PER SHARE GREW 47%​

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - 2P RESERVES GREW FROM 112 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT AT DEC 31, 2016 TO 162 MMBOE AT DEC 31, 2017​

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ‍PRODUCTION FOR Q4 2017 AVERAGED 39,007 BOE/D COMPARED TO 36,195 BOE/D IN Q3 2017​

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ‍EXPECT Q1 2018 PRODUCTION AVERAGE TO EXCEED 40,000 BOE/D​

* PAREX RESOURCES-ENTERED AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN FOR REPURCHASES OF UP TO 3 MILLION SHARES PURSUANT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID​

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ‍AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN HAS BEEN APPROVED BY TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND WILL BE IMPLEMENTED EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 8, 2018​