BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital

June 20 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash

* Parexel International Corp - transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion, including Parexel's net debt.

* Parexel International Corp - transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Parexel International Corp - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A have provided committed financing for transaction.

* Parexel International Corp says Parexel board of directors unanimously approved transaction

* Parexel International Corp - Parexel expects to hold a special meeting of shareholders to consider and vote on proposed agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - ‍Parexel will become a privately held company and shares of Parexel's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market​

* Parexel International Corp -board intends to recommend that all Parexel shareholders vote to approve agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - to hold a special meeting, as soon as practicable after mailing of proxy statement to shareholders