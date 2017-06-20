FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
June 20, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash

* Parexel International Corp - transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion, including Parexel's net debt.

* Parexel International Corp - transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Parexel International Corp - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A have provided committed financing for transaction.

* Parexel International Corp says Parexel board of directors unanimously approved transaction

* Parexel International Corp - Parexel expects to hold a special meeting of shareholders to consider and vote on proposed agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - ‍Parexel will become a privately held company and shares of Parexel's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market​

* Parexel International Corp -board intends to recommend that all Parexel shareholders vote to approve agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - to hold a special meeting, as soon as practicable after mailing of proxy statement to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

