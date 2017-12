Dec 18 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY

* PARK LAWN CORP SAYS CLOSING OF A NEW SYNDICATED BANK FINANCING ARRANGEMENT LED BY NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

* PARK LAWN CORP - NEW FINANCING ARRANGEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND "MORE THAN TRIPLES" CO'S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $125 MILLION