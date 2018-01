Jan 5 (Reuters) - Parker Drilling Co:

* PARKER DRILLING CO - ‍ON JAN 2, 2018, CO NOTIFIED BY NYSE OF ITS NONCOMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS​

* PARKER DRILLING CO - ‍BOARD IS REVIEWING “ALL AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES” TO RETURN TO COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS​

* PARKER DRILLING - ‍HAS NOTIFIED NYSE OF INTENT TO CURE DEFICIENCY AND RESTORE CO'S COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS​