BRIEF-Parker Reaches Proposed Settlement With DOJ Regarding U.S. Qualified Aviation Ground Fuel Filtration Business

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp:

* PARKER REACHES PROPOSED SETTLEMENT WITH DOJ REGARDING U.S. QUALIFIED AVIATION GROUND FUEL FILTRATION BUSINESS

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - UNDER TERMS OF PROPOSED FINAL JUDGMENT PARKER WILL DIVEST ITS GLOBAL FACET FILTRATION BUSINESS

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - FACET FILTRATION BUSINESS INCLUDES U.S. QUALIFIED AVIATION GROUND FUEL FILTRATION BUSINESS UNDER INQUIRY BY DOJ

* PARKER-HANNIFIN-FACET FILTRATION BUSINESS ALSO INCLUDES FILTRATION PRODUCTS & TECHNOLOGIES FOR OTHER AVIATION FUEL, MARINE, ENVIRONMENTAL, GENERAL APPLICATIONS

* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP - PARKER WILL RETAIN REST OF CLARCOR BUSINESSES

* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP - WILL ALSO RETAIN ITS AVIATION GROUND FUEL FILTRATION BUSINESS OWNED PRIOR TO CLARCOR MERGER