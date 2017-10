Oct 18 (Reuters) - Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision Inc - ‍on October 17, co entered common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund - SEC filing​

* Parkervision- on agreement terms, Aspire Capital is committed to buy upto aggregate of $20 million shares of co over 30-month term of purchase agreement‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zxKlPr) Further company coverage: