Nov 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp

* Parkland fuel corporation achieves record third quarter adjusted ebitda of $96.4m

* Parkland fuel corp qtrly earnings per share $‍0.10​

* Parkland fuel corp says ‍revised 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $350 million to $390 million​

* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $2.60 billion versus $1.64 billion