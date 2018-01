Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG:

* PARKMOBILE LLC - ANNOUNCED TODAY A RECAPITALIZATION OF BUSINESS AND INVESTMENT BY BMW GROUP​

* PARKMOBILE LLC - BMW GROUP WILL NOW BE SOLE OUTSIDE INVESTOR AFTER BUYING OUT LEGACY SHAREHOLDERS IN BUSINESS​

* PARKMOBILE LLC SAYS TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​