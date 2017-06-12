BRIEF-Parkway announces short-term renewal with Apache at Post Oak Central

June 12 (Reuters) - Parkway Inc:

* Parkway announces short-term renewal with Apache Corporation at Post Oak Central

* Parkway Inc - has signed a 26-month lease extension with Apache Corporation at Post Oak Central

* Parkway Inc - renewal extends all 524,000 square feet currently occupied by apache through February 28, 2022

* Parkway - renewal preserves apache's existing 5-year, 10-year renewal options, which would supersede terms of amendment if exercised prior to December 31, 2017