July 25 (Reuters) - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

* Hy gross revenue s$54.6 million versus s$54.3 million

* overall dpu of 3.32 cents for 2q 2017, representing a 10.3% increase over 2q 2016

* Hy net property income s$51.0 million versus s$50.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: