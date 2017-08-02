FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; raises production guidance and announces successful delineation results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parsley Energy Inc qtrly net production averaged 64.7 Mboe per day, up 18% versus 1Q17

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing full-year 2017 net production guidance from 65-71 Mboe per day to 67-73 Mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing estimated 4q17 net production from 78-88 mboe per day to 80-90 mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - reiterates estimated full-year 2017 capital expenditures of $1.0-$1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

