BRIEF-Parsley energy says currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility
October 5, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Parsley energy says currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy Inc - currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Parsley Energy - expect that fifth amendment will increase the borrowing base under our revolving credit facility from $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion‍​

* Parsley Energy - terms of revolving credit facility allow borrowing base to be reduced from $1.4 billion to $1.25 billion in connection with notes offering Source text : (bit.ly/2xTwkxw) Further company coverage:

