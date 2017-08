July 13 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* ‍H1 2017 CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 6.9 BILLION, INVESTMENTS OF USD 5.6 BILLION​

* ‍INCREASES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR NEW CLIENT COMMITMENTS TO EUR 10-12 BILLION EUR 6.9 BILLION GROSS CLIENT DEMAND IN H1 2017​